API3 (API3) Price Hits $2.63 on Major Exchanges

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. API3 has a total market capitalization of $36.43 million and $11.34 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One API3 coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.63 or 0.00007352 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, API3 has traded 28.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00061594 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00021974 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.77 or 0.00790261 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,999.50 or 0.08382875 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00086921 BTC.

About API3

API3 is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 coins. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3 . The official website for API3 is api3.org . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

API3 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

