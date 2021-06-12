Apollo Currency (APL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $74.65 Million

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $74.65 million and approximately $8.44 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00038233 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.49 or 0.00218668 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00008242 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00035891 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00009989 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000138 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

