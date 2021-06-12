Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.11. Apollo Investment shares last traded at $15.09, with a volume of 468,492 shares trading hands.

AINV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Apollo Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $13.75 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.42. The company has a market cap of $984.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 2.01.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $50.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.05 million. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 51.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $475,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 101.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 118,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 59,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 476.3% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 52,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.58% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV)

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.