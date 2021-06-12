AppCoins Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $495,310.00 (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 12th. AppCoins has a total market cap of $18.33 million and approximately $495,310.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AppCoins has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. One AppCoins coin can now be purchased for $0.0748 or 0.00000208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AppCoins alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00061511 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00022070 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $284.64 or 0.00792438 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,000.18 or 0.08352578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00086244 BTC.

AppCoins Profile

AppCoins is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,201,639 coins and its circulating supply is 245,201,637 coins. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

Buying and Selling AppCoins

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AppCoins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AppCoins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.