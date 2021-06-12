Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,485 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.6% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Apple by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Apple by 9,693.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,699 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. New Street Research lowered shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $127.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.14 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.75.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

