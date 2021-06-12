Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,208,934 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,716,830 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 4.4% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.11% of Apple worth $2,224,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signify Wealth grew its stake in Apple by 2.8% during the first quarter. Signify Wealth now owns 7,809 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA grew its stake in Apple by 122.2% during the first quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 32,112 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 17,663 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its stake in Apple by 3.2% during the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 39,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Coerente Capital Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 79.7% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,645,415 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $200,987,000 after purchasing an additional 729,537 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $127.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.75. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.14 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.91.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.