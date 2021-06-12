Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Trimmed by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,520 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 54,750 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 4.3% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $43,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 9,693.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $127.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.14 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.75.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush increased their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $155.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.91.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

