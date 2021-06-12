Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Holdings Reduced by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ cut its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 693,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,943 shares during the period. Applied Industrial Technologies accounts for 1.5% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 1.79% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $63,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AIT. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.83.

In other news, insider Christopher Macey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $201,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,764.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 20,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,104,421.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,157,331.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,315,906 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AIT opened at $94.32 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.25 and a fifty-two week high of $107.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.09.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $840.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.36 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 3.77%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.65%.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

