APR Coin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $7.00 (APR)

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded 34% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One APR Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. APR Coin has a total market capitalization of $12,697.73 and $7.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, APR Coin has traded down 37.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $209.64 or 0.00587189 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000566 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000095 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About APR Coin

APR Coin is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 13,681,465 coins. The official website for APR Coin is www.apr-coin.com . The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

APR Coin Coin Trading

