AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,754,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,069,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,939,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 24.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.29.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total transaction of $219,731.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,587.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total transaction of $4,255,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,513,439.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 89,550 shares of company stock valued at $13,074,802 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ATR stock opened at $145.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.67. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.07 and a twelve month high of $158.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $776.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.41 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 14.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 41.76%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

