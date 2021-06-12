Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) will post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aqua Metals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). Aqua Metals also posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aqua Metals will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.22). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aqua Metals.

Get Aqua Metals alerts:

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06).

A number of research firms have weighed in on AQMS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Aqua Metals in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:AQMS traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $3.42. 1,580,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,255,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.71 million, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.53. Aqua Metals has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $8.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.98.

In other news, CEO Stephen Cotton sold 87,660 shares of Aqua Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $340,120.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,215,213 shares in the company, valued at $4,715,026.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Judd Merrill sold 17,393 shares of Aqua Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $67,484.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 405,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,846.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AQMS. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aqua Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Aqua Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aqua Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Aqua Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Aqua Metals by 34.5% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aqua Metals (AQMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.