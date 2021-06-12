Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Million

Equities research analysts expect Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) to report $1.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.90 million and the lowest is $1.06 million. Arcadia Biosciences reported sales of $280,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 428.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full year sales of $7.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.93 million to $9.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $27.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arcadia Biosciences.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.46. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 47.27%.

RKDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Arcadia Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 219.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 11,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RKDA opened at $2.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of -0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.68. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $6.40.

Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

