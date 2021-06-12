Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) will announce sales of $1.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 million to $1.90 million. Arcadia Biosciences posted sales of $280,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 428.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full-year sales of $7.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.93 million to $9.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $27.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arcadia Biosciences.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.46. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 47.27%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Arcadia Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of RKDA stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.68. The firm has a market cap of $62.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of -0.76. Arcadia Biosciences has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $6.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RKDA. UBS Group AG raised its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 219.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 11,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 46.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 9,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

