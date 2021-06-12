Arcblock (ABT) Price Down 11% This Week

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Arcblock has a total market cap of $11.51 million and $4.35 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcblock coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded down 11% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arcblock alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00061187 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00022422 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $282.33 or 0.00795415 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,940.07 or 0.08283152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00086715 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock is a coin. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Arcblock

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arcblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arcblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.