Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 90.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 606,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,757 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $34,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 532.0% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

ADM opened at $66.00 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $37.54 and a 52 week high of $69.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.