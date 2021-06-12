Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.82

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.82 and traded as low as $9.79. Ares Acquisition shares last traded at $9.80, with a volume of 22,101 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAC. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,449,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,500,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,500,000. Lee Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Ares Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $700,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Ares Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Ares Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

