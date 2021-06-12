Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Holdings Decreased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,025,181 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 23,765 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.46% of Ares Capital worth $37,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Ares Capital by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Ares Capital by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,022,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,270,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Ares Capital by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 73,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $19.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.35. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.10.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.85 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 95.89%. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.95%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARCC. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

