Ares Protocol (ARES) Price Down 22.1% This Week

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 12th. In the last week, Ares Protocol has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0796 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular exchanges. Ares Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.40 million and approximately $3.40 million worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00058437 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.86 or 0.00174991 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.39 or 0.00195970 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $400.56 or 0.01115170 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,976.88 or 1.00160397 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ares Protocol Coin Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,843,095 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Ares Protocol Coin Trading

