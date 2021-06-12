Argent Trust Co Acquires 699 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,767 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 74.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.25.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $271.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $67.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $166.00 and a 12-month high of $295.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $278.79.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 42.81%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.