Argent Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diamant Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company stock opened at $341.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.29. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $148.12 and a 1-year high of $400.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.69.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 17.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DE. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $403.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.22.

In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

