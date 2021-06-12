Argent Trust Co Buys 903 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $359,336,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 791,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,919,000 after purchasing an additional 410,139 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth $55,483,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,043,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,187,000 after purchasing an additional 249,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,750,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $271,777,000 after purchasing an additional 223,147 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

MCHP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Longbow Research raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.89.

In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total value of $385,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total transaction of $368,702.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,000.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,192 shares of company stock worth $930,015 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $154.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a PE ratio of 119.45, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.92. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $95.53 and a 12 month high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.413 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 28.16%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.