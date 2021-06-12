Argent Trust Co Cuts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Argent Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,734 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,160 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Target were worth $3,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 7,200.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Target by 2,312.5% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.06.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,699.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,218 shares of company stock worth $9,483,744 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $232.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $114.81 and a 12 month high of $236.80.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

