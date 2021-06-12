Argent Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Argent Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.00.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,527,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $375.06 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $379.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $358.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.48 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.