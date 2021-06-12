Argent Trust Co Decreases Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Argent Trust Co lowered its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

TSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.60.

NYSE:TSM opened at $118.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $613.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.85. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $54.52 and a 52-week high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.3917 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 41.00%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

