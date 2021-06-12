Argent Trust Co Grows Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

NYSE EMR opened at $97.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $99.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.73.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.