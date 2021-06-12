Argent Trust Co Has $1.51 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Argent Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,719,128,000 after buying an additional 1,722,034 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,155,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,283,483,000 after buying an additional 44,806 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,698,902,000 after buying an additional 4,795,555 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $629,391,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,864,000 after buying an additional 138,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $341.24 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $231.47 and a twelve month high of $342.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

