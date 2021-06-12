Argent Trust Co Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Argent Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 106.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 168.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOT opened at $228.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.28. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $155.65 and a 12 month high of $231.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

