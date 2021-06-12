Argent Trust Co Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 39.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,300,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,801,000 after acquiring an additional 367,715 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in The Williams Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 100,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $27.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.34. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.48 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

WMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

