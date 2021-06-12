Argent Trust Co Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 2.5% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 16,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management increased its position in Schlumberger by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 1.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 33,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 51,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its position in Schlumberger by 90.9% during the first quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.19.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $34.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 2.40. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $36.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.23.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

In other news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

