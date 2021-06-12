Argent Trust Co Has $2.98 Million Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 30.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 141.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 903,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,826,000 after purchasing an additional 529,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 12.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,940,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,007,000 after purchasing an additional 209,346 shares in the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $82.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.53. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.01 and a 52-week high of $87.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.71.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.