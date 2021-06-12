Argent Trust Co Purchases 2,394 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Argent Trust Co increased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,994 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,637 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in salesforce.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,846,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,193,453,000 after acquiring an additional 876,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in salesforce.com by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,084 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,952,985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,744,349,000 after acquiring an additional 460,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $2,202,604,000. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $240.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $171.27 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.42. The stock has a market cap of $222.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.27, a PEG ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total value of $925,489.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at $14,946,647.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,970 shares of company stock valued at $42,875,961. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. KGI Securities started coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.33.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

