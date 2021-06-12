Argent Trust Co Purchases 4,509 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock opened at $73.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.40. The stock has a market cap of $133.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $152,253.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $19,677,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,401,147 shares of company stock worth $98,406,001. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Argus raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities raised The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.44.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

