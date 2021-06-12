Argent Trust Co Raises Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 2.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,730,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,044,000 after purchasing an additional 68,929 shares during the period. Quilter Plc raised its position in Fiserv by 20.5% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Summitry LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 6.7% during the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 347,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,420,000 after purchasing an additional 21,801 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth approximately $1,716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

Fiserv stock opened at $110.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $73.48 billion, a PE ratio of 86.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.22.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

