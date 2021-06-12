Argent Trust Co Raises Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Argent Trust Co grew its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.2% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

ZTS stock opened at $182.20 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.40 and a 52-week high of $182.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.50 billion, a PE ratio of 49.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.86.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.38.

In related news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $324,792.75. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,068,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,692 shares of company stock worth $3,319,012. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.