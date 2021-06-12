Argent Trust Co Raises Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Argent Trust Co raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,646.6% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total transaction of $56,071,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,632,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,613,506,157.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 350,260 shares of company stock worth $78,131,944. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.62.

Shares of LLY opened at $224.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $214.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.96. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $235.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.