Argent Trust Co Sells 3,280 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Argent Trust Co decreased its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,705 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 50.5% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Lennar by 37.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $92.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 11.96. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $57.09 and a 12-month high of $110.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.58.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LEN. Raymond James increased their target price on Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,001,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,108,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,036 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,131 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

