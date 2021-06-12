Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Short Interest Down 76.1% in May

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 73,900 shares, a drop of 76.1% from the May 13th total of 308,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,594,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of ARBKF stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. Argo Blockchain has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $4.65.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiary, Argo Blockchain Canada Holdings Inc, engages in the crypto asset mining services worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

