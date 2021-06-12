ArGo Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $59,029.00 (ARGO)

ArGo (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 12th. One ArGo coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000534 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ArGo has traded 14% lower against the dollar. ArGo has a total market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $59,029.00 worth of ArGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00061661 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003799 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00021573 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $286.44 or 0.00797991 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,985.26 or 0.08316478 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00086818 BTC.

ArGo Profile

ArGo is a coin. ArGo’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGo’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

According to CryptoCompare, “ArGo is a web app deployment and hosting platform that is built on blockchain technology on the Arweave Permaweb, which is a decentralized cloud platform. The app was built with the vision of true permanence on the internet without any censorship. Websites and apps that are deployed on ArGo also liberate users from recurring costs of server hosting, security, and database usage charges. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the ArGo Platform ($ARGO) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the ArGo Platform, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on the ArGo Platform and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform. “

ArGo Coin Trading

