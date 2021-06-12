ArGoApp Market Cap Tops $3.05 Million (ARGO)

ArGoApp (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One ArGoApp coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ArGoApp has traded up 64.3% against the US dollar. ArGoApp has a market capitalization of $3.05 million and $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00058815 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.50 or 0.00169902 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.03 or 0.00196671 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $404.37 or 0.01135594 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,647.10 or 1.00108175 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArGoApp Profile

ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

Buying and Selling ArGoApp

