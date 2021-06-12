ArGoApp Price Tops $0.34 (ARGO)

ArGoApp (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 12th. One ArGoApp coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ArGoApp has traded 64.3% higher against the US dollar. ArGoApp has a total market cap of $3.05 million and $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00057601 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00159156 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.97 or 0.00196350 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.41 or 0.01151765 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,534.19 or 0.99722870 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002705 BTC.

ArGoApp Coin Profile

ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

Buying and Selling ArGoApp

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGoApp directly using U.S. dollars.

