Argon Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $190,776.00 (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Argon has a total market cap of $4.28 million and approximately $190,776.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Argon has traded down 34.1% against the US dollar. One Argon coin can currently be bought for $0.0640 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00058588 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.74 or 0.00177550 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.90 or 0.00197477 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.43 or 0.01132084 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,951.76 or 1.00142294 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 77,850,001 coins and its circulating supply is 66,844,630 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

