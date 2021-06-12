Arianee (ARIA20) Trading Down 13.9% Over Last Week

Arianee (CURRENCY:ARIA20) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Over the last seven days, Arianee has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. One Arianee coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002760 BTC on exchanges. Arianee has a total market capitalization of $25.46 million and approximately $2,523.00 worth of Arianee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00058588 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.74 or 0.00177550 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.90 or 0.00197477 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $406.43 or 0.01132084 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,951.76 or 1.00142294 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arianee Coin Profile

Arianee’s genesis date was May 16th, 2019. Arianee’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,700,280 coins. The Reddit community for Arianee is https://reddit.com/r/Arianee . Arianee’s official Twitter account is @ArianeeProject

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arianee project is an independent, participative – organization whose mission is to build a global standard for the digital certification of valuable objects by promoting and supporting the adoption of the Arianee protocol. Arianee is building perpetual relationships between brands and owners, made of trust, respect and transparency. It believes in giving the power back to consumers. It believes in openness and decentralization. “

