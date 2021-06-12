Arion (ARION) Price Down 0.8% This Week

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Arion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Arion has a total market capitalization of $45,470.61 and approximately $10.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Arion has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Arion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00058391 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.38 or 0.00182402 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.53 or 0.00196778 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.79 or 0.01132167 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,790.54 or 0.99856540 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 14,095,912 coins. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.