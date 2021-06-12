ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Purchased by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 10,770.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,003 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $116.12 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $60.61 and a twelve month high of $159.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.85.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.