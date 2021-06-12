Arqma (ARQ) Trading Down 23.7% This Week

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded down 23.7% against the dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arqma has a total market cap of $131,124.04 and $275.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,018.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,438.26 or 0.06769531 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $577.73 or 0.01604001 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.99 or 0.00449756 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.95 or 0.00155327 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $249.68 or 0.00693202 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.21 or 0.00453129 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006697 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.27 or 0.00356117 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 15,615,220 coins and its circulating supply is 9,570,677 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

