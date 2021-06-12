Arrayit (OTCMKTS:ARYC) versus Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Financial Review

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) and Arrayit (OTCMKTS:ARYC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Berkeley Lights and Arrayit’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkeley Lights $64.30 million 50.64 -$41.58 million ($1.39) -35.11 Arrayit N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Arrayit has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Berkeley Lights.

Profitability

This table compares Berkeley Lights and Arrayit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkeley Lights -70.27% -33.57% -19.02% Arrayit N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Berkeley Lights and Arrayit, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkeley Lights 0 1 5 0 2.83 Arrayit 0 0 0 0 N/A

Berkeley Lights currently has a consensus target price of $93.25, indicating a potential upside of 91.09%. Given Berkeley Lights’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Berkeley Lights is more favorable than Arrayit.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.9% of Berkeley Lights shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of Berkeley Lights shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 58.0% of Arrayit shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc., a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software. It serves in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About Arrayit

Arrayit Corporation, a life sciences technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation, biological function, and diagnostics worldwide. The company is involved in the development and support of microarray tools and components; custom printing and analysis of microarrays for research; and the identification and development of diagnostic microarrays and tools for early detection of treatable disease states. It offers microarray printing technology, which allows the manufacture of DNA, protein, antibody, lipid, carbohydrate, and other types of microarrays for research and diagnostic applications, including gene expression, genotyping, protein profiling, and others. The company also provides automated microarray manufacturing instruments, including NanoPrint, SpotBot Titan, SpotBot Extreme, SpotBo Protein, and Personal microarrayers, as well as SpotLight CCD fluorescence scanners, SpotWare colorimetric scanners, InnoScan laser scanners, TrayMix hybridization stations, ArrayMix hybridization stations, centrifuges, air jets, vacuum products, and laboratory tools and bioinformatics computers. In addition, it manufactures consumables, such as glass substrates and slides, reagents, solutions, kits, and clean room supplies; and provides variation identification platform technology that allows diagnostic tests to be performed by depositing approximately 100,000 patient samples onto a single microarray. Further, the company is involved in the import, export, manufacture, and distribution of wholesale industrial chemicals. Arrayit Corporation offers its tools and services to genomic research centers, pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, clinical research organizations, government agencies, and biotechnology companies. The company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

