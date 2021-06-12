Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,367,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,933 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.23% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $544,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AJG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.13.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $144.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.44. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $92.49 and a one year high of $154.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

