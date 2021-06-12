Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,849,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 446,862 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.07% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $252,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 34.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 7,062 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 36.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth approximately $464,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth approximately $2,296,000. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

In related news, Director Tench Coxe purchased 98,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.06 per share, for a total transaction of $5,003,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $53.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.95 and a twelve month high of $57.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.86.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 178.08% and a net margin of 25.83%. The company had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.71%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APAM. Zacks Investment Research cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.