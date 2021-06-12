Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,733 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.46% of Ashland Global worth $24,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 84.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 7,390.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ashland Global during the first quarter worth $70,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Ashland Global during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Ashland Global during the first quarter worth $207,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASH. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

ASH opened at $93.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64 and a beta of 1.27. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.16 and a 52 week high of $95.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.40.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $228,034.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,886.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

