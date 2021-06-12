Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 5,018 ($65.56) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,340 ($56.70) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 4,850 ($63.37) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,300 ($56.18) to GBX 5,050 ($65.98) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,569.80 ($46.64).

Shares of Ashtead Group stock opened at GBX 5,024 ($65.64) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.90. Ashtead Group has a 1 year low of GBX 2,325.50 ($30.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,314 ($69.43). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,851.78. The company has a market cap of £22.55 billion and a PE ratio of 36.86.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

